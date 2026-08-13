Farage and Count Binface go head-to-head in snap UK poll

Farage, leader of anti-immigration party Reform UK - which had topped national polls for 18 months before slipping recently - has represented Clacton in parliament since 2024.

He shocked Westminster and beyond when he announced his resignation on Jul 7 following intense scrutiny of his and Reform's finances, branding it a "stitch-up".

That triggered a by-election which he vowed to stand in, framing it as "the people of Clacton versus the Establishment".

"The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," he said in a video released on Thursday, before casting his vote in the town of Walton-on-the-Naze.

England's mainstream political parties have branded the election a stunt, accusing Farage of seeking to avoid financial scrutiny, and boycotted the vote.

That left the Brexit backer facing a list of joke candidates led by Count Binface - self-described "intergalactic space warrior" from the fictional planet Sigma IX who wears a rubbish bin on his head.

Binface - the alter ego of comedian Jon Harvey - has spent almost a decade as a joke candidate in UK politics and traditionally embraces the absurd.

But in Clacton he is grabbing all the attention, and while analysts give Farage a clear victory, Binface could win as much as 20 per cent of the vote, according to polling.