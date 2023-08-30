UK 'clear-eyed' about disagreements with China, Cleverly says

BEIJING: London wants a pragmatic relationship with China but will remain "clear-eyed" about areas of disagreement, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in Beijing on Wednesday (Aug 30) on a visit criticised by some in the governing Conservative Party.

Cleverly is the first senior British minister in five years to visit China, a trip that he hopes will reset ties between the two countries after years of tension over security, investment and human rights concerns.

The foreign secretary has argued it would be a mistake to isolate the world's second-largest economy or tackle climate change without its input, but some Conservative lawmakers say the trip looks like an expression of British weakness.

"We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet," he told broadcasters.

"But I think it's important to also recognise that we have to have a pragmatic, sensible working relationship with China because of the issues that affect us all around the globe."