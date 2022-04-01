Climate activists promise daily protests after blocking 10 UK oil terminals

LONDON: Hundreds of climate change protesters blocked oil terminals across Britain on Friday (Apr 1) with some supporters climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to end its reliance on fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion, which caused days of traffic chaos in central London three years ago, and another group Just Stop Oil blocked refineries around London, Birmingham, and Southampton.

Exxon Mobil said it temporarily suspended operations at three oil terminals in Britain due to what it described as a series of small protests.

Police in Essex, just east of London, said they were dealing with three incidents and six people had been arrested.

The protests began on the same day that people in Britain saw the largest hike in the cost of energy in decades due to record global gas prices, and as the government prepares to outline new ways to meet the country's energy needs.

Extinction Rebellion said it plans to increase the pressure on the government with daily protests in London, which are due to begin on Apr 9. The group said it aims to cause enough disruption "to create a tipping point moment".

"We will be more disruptive than ever, and we will be impossible to ignore," Andrew Smith, a spokesman for the group, told journalists.

Extinction Rebellion wants an emergency response from governments and a mass move away from polluting industries to avert the worst scenarios of global warming devastation outlined by scientists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government plans to publish its new energy strategy next week. It is expected to boost its domestic supplies in an effort to shield Britain from a surge in prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.