UK students panicked by meningitis outbreak after two deaths

CANTERBURY: Hundreds of masked-up students queued on Wednesday (Mar 18) to get vaccinated at the UK university campus at the heart of a deadly meningitis outbreak, as the number of cases rose to 20.

"It's quite a concerning thing. It all happened so fast," said Jack Jordan, a 19-year-old student at the University of Kent in southeast England, where the first case was reported on Friday.

By the weekend, a 21-year-old student at the University of Kent and a teenage student at a school in the town of Faversham have died, with several others seriously ill in hospital in the outbreak, linked to a local nightclub.

At least 200 students formed a long queue at the grassy campus near the medieval Cathedral city of Canterbury, as the university rolled out a targeted vaccination programme for meningitis B - a deadly bacterial strain.

Holly Francis, 18, returned to get the jab after moving back home earlier in the week. "Just to be extra safe," she told AFP.

"It kind of came out of nowhere," Francis said. "Everyone was very panicked and worried."

"We got here right away," after being notified about the vaccines, said Irene, 21, adding she had been "isolating" out of caution.

The rest of the campus remained largely empty after exams were cancelled or moved online.

Scattered conversations focused on the disease, which affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer led urgent calls for young people who visited the Canterbury nightclub to come forward, adding health experts were working to identify close contacts of those who were ill.

He asked "anyone who attended Club Chemistry on Mar 5, 6 or 7 to come forward, please, to receive antibiotics".