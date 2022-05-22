Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK confirms local transmission of monkeypox
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK confirms local transmission of monkeypox

UK confirms local transmission of monkeypox

Multiple cases of monkeypox in Europe, the UK, Canada and the United States have health authorities worried that the dangerous, though usually not life-threatening, disease could be spreading. (Photo: AFP/Cole Burston)

22 May 2022 06:49PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 06:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic, a health official said on Sunday (May 22).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said new figures would be released on Monday, after it registered 20 cases on Friday.

Asked if community transmission was now the norm in Britain, UKHSA chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said "absolutely".

"We are finding cases that have no identified contact with an individual from West Africa, which is what we've seen previously in this country," she told BBC television.

"We are detecting more cases on a daily basis."

Hopkins declined to confirm reports that one individual was in intensive care, but said the outbreak was concentrated in urban areas, among gay or bisexual men.

"The risk of the general population remains extremely low at the moment, and I think people need to be alert to it," she said, adding that for most adults, symptoms would be "relatively mild".

The first UK case was announced on May 7, in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria. The disease is also spreading in Europe and North America.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as shared items such as bedding and towels.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. They usually clear up after two to four weeks.

There is no specific treatment but vaccination against smallpox has been found to be about 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the UK government had already started buying up stocks of smallpox vaccine.

"We're taking it very, very seriously," he told the BBC.

Related:

Source: AFP/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us