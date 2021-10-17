Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK considers ways to boost lawmaker security after stabbing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK considers ways to boost lawmaker security after stabbing

UK considers ways to boost lawmaker security after stabbing

People hold blue balloons during a vigil for MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

17 Oct 2021 05:11PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain is considering a number of options to boost the security of lawmakers after a parliamentarian was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday (Oct 17).

The killing of David Amess, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, took place five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, and has prompted a review of politicians' security.

Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting in a church.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder and have said it is believed he acted alone.

"The speaker has already put in a range of measures post Friday as we have with policing," Patel told Sky News.

"Within that there are other options that are being considered such as when you hold your surgeries, could you have officers or some kind of protection ...?" she said.

Surgeries is the term given to meetings British lawmakers have with their constituents.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us