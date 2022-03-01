Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK could take in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, says Johnson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK could take in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, says Johnson

UK could take in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on before his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland March 1, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

01 Mar 2022 09:14PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 09:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Tuesday (Mar 1) about the growing humanitarian crisis from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying refugee numbers could run into the millions as he offered to take 200,000 of them into Britain.

"We will make it easier for Ukrainians already living in the UK to bring their relatives to our country. Though the numbers are hard to calculate, there could be more than 200,000," Johnson said in Warsaw.

The reunion criteria for Ukrainians is being widened to allow people living in Britain to bring parents, siblings, adult sons and daughters and grandparents, Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.

Less than a week after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, western leaders are looking at ways to help the hundreds of Ukrainians who have left their homeland.

Poland has estimated that about 350,000 people have crossed its border from Ukraine since last Thursday, while the European Union has emphasised the need to prepare for millions of refugees entering the bloc.

"When I spoke to (US) President (Joe) Biden last night, we focussed on the humanitarian emergency that is now beginning. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invasion has already cost hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, and we must prepare for an even larger outflow, perhaps in the millions," Johnson added.

He also pledged up to 220 million pounds (US$294.69 million) in emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and said Britain has 1,000 troops on standby to help the humanitarian response in neighbouring countries, including Poland

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us