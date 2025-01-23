UK court hears horrific details of Southport girls' murders as killer removed from dock

LONDON: A British teenager who murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was obsessed with violence and genocide, prosecutors said on Thursday (Jan 23) after the killer was removed for repeatedly interrupting his sentencing.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, killed the three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer vacation event last July, with two of them suffering "horrific injuries which ... are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature", prosecutor Deanna Heer said.

After Judge Julian Goose refused to adjourn the sentencing, Rudakubana shouted "don't continue", prompting the judge to have him removed. Someone shouted "coward" as he left.

On Monday, Rudakubana admitted carrying out the killings, in the northern English town of Southport, an atrocity that was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

He murdered Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, with two of the girls suffering at least 85 and 122 sharp force injuries, Heer said.