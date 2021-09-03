Logo
UK advisers decide against COVID-19 vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds
Children sit in a classroom on their first day of school at Heath Mount, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19, in Watton at Stone, Britain, Sep 3, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

03 Sep 2021 10:48PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 10:48PM)
LONDON: Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the universal vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring to take a precautionary approach to assess the long-term impacts of rare heart inflammation.

There have been reports of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, in young people following vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, though the condition is usually mild.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said on Friday it was expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to more 12- to 15-year-olds with underlying health conditions than previously, but said the benefits of vaccination for healthy children were likely small.

Source: Reuters/dv

