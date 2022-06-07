Logo
UK designates monkeypox as a notifiable disease
UK designates monkeypox as a notifiable disease

FILE PHOTO: A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

07 Jun 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:02PM)
LONDON: The UK Health Security Agency said monkeypox would be designated as a notifiable infectious disease from Wednesday (Jun 8), meaning doctors in England will have to notify local authorities when they suspect a patient has the virus.

"Rapid diagnosis and reporting is the key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of Monkeypox," Wendi Shepherd, Monkeypox incident director at UKHSA, said in a statement.

"This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease."

Source: Reuters

