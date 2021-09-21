UK apologises for email error revealing details of more than 250 Afghan interpreters

LONDON: Britain's defence ministry has apologised after it accidentally revealed the email addresses of more than 250 Afghan interpreters seeking to move to the UK.

The error came as the UK acknowledged it had left behind hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation in the rushed evacuation following the Taliban takeover.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said an email from Britain's Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy - the scheme used to help interpreters and others who had worked for Britain - had compromised more than 250 recipients by copying, rather than blind-copying their email addresses.

Wallace said he was sorry and launched an investigation.

"I apologise to those Afghans affected by this data breach and with whom we are now working ... to provide security advice," he told parliament.