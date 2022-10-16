UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt vows to win back financial market trust

LONDON: New finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised to win back Britain's economic credibility by fully accounting for the government's tax and spending plans, while insisting his boss Liz Truss remained in charge of the country.

Prime Minister Truss appointed Hunt on Friday (Oct 14) in an attempt to rescue her leadership as confidence in her ability to run the country drained away within both her own Conservative Party and international financial markets.

Sunday's newspapers were rife with stories of plans to replace her.

Investors have sold British government bonds heavily since Sep 23 when Hunt's predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a string of unfunded tax cuts without publishing a set of independent economic forecasts.

The knock-on effects forced the Bank of England into an emergency intervention to protect pension funds and drove up mortgage costs - adding to the squeeze on Britons' finances.

"What I'm going to do ... is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans," Hunt told BBC television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Britain's economy is at risk of going into recession at the same time as the Bank of England is raising interest rates to control soaring inflation. Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said on Saturday he thought a big rate hike would be needed in early November.

Truss - who became Conservative Party leader just 41 days ago after promising to slash taxes - fired Kwarteng on Friday and has ditched key parts of the programme they agreed together.

The chaos has fuelled discontent in the governing party, already splintered before Friday and falling far behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

Crispin Blunt on Sunday became the first Conservative lawmaker to publicly say Truss could not survive as leader.

"I think the game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed," he told Channel 4's The Andrew Neil Show.

Blunt did not say how such a change could happen, but that if enough of the party wanted it they would find a way.

Even US president Joe Biden criticised Truss's original economic plan as a mistake.

"I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when - anyway, I just think - I disagreed with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me," he said.