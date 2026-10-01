UK-France Channel migrant exchange deal scrapped: London

LONDON: A year-old deal between France and Britain to return migrants crossing the Channel illegally on small boats has come to an end, the UK interior ministry said Wednesday (Sep 30).



"The government's pilot with France to remove asylum seekers in exchange for an equal number of legal migrants is no longer processing new cases," the Home Office said, confirming the end of the so-called "one in, one out" deal launched last August.



The French interior ministry told AFP earlier on Wednesday it was in talks to "withdraw" from the agreement, which was due to expire on Thursday.



The deal was agreed under former UK prime minister Keir Starmer last year in a bid to help a post-Brexit reset by easing what had become a major source of tension between the neighbours.



The pilot scheme was initially agreed to last for a year and had been extended until October 1. But the deal faced setbacks including legal challenges and French reluctance to renew it.



French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in June that he had "clearly announced" to Britain that this "pilot agreement... was not intended to be renewed beyond October 1, 2026."



And the newspaper Le Monde said current UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham had pressed French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in September to keep the deal alive but "Paris was in a hurry to end the cooperation on controlling migrant flows."



London would have "willingly seen it continue", a UK government source said, adding the pilot "did not reach our desired scale".



UK interior minister Shabana Mahmood acknowledged in parliament this month that the deal has "not been without its challenges" and "the numbers are still relatively small".



"What has been more operationally difficult is to scale up very large numbers of removals every week into the French system," she added.