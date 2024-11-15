UK government discloses crimes allegedly committed by foreign diplomats

LONDON: People with diplomatic immunity in the UK allegedly committed offences including sexual assault, indecent exposure and child cruelty last year, a British government minister said on Thursday (Nov 14).

A total of nine "serious and significant offences" by suspects with diplomatic protection were recorded with the foreign ministry in 2023, junior foreign minister Catherine West told parliament in a written statement.

They included a Libyan accused of sexual assault, an Iraqi accused of possession or distribution of indecent images of children, a Portuguese person accused of indecent exposure and someone from Singapore facing an accusation of child cruelty or neglect.

"The vast majority of diplomats and dependants abide by UK law," said West, referring to the 26,500 people in Britain who have diplomatic or international organisation-related immunity from prosecution.

She said that when alleged criminal conduct is brought to the ministry's attention "we ask the relevant foreign government or international organisation to waive immunity, where appropriate, to facilitate further investigation".

"For the most serious offences, and when a relevant waiver has not been granted, we request the immediate withdrawal of the diplomat or dependant," West added.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

West also revealed that diplomatic missions owe more than £152 million (US$193 million) in unpaid congestion charge fees in London, from its introduction in 2003 to last month.

The US embassy owes more than £15 million alone. It refuses to pay the £15 daily charge to enter central London because it views it as a tax from which diplomatic missions should be exempt.

Japan owes £10.4 million while China owes £9.3 million.

West also disclosed that diplomats owed almost £1.5 million in unpaid parking fines at the end of June. Saudi Arabia owed the most at £196,000, she said.