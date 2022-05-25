Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle detailed at UK government lockdown parties

LONDON: A scuffle broke out, one attendee was sick and excessive amounts of alcohol were consumed when workers at Downing Street held an event in June 2020, a report into COVID-19 lockdown breaches at the heart of government said on Wednesday (May 25).

The incidents happened at a leaving party on June 18, 2020, that began in the Cabinet Office with the last member of staff leaving at 3.13am the following morning.

At the event, the government's former head of ethics, Helen MacNamara, attended for part of the evening and provided a karaoke machine.

"The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

At the time, the rules stated large gatherings were banned to help reduce the spread of coronavirus infections.