UK government plans new pet abduction offence after rise in thefts

LONDON: The British government said on Friday (Sep 3) it was planning to make pet abduction a criminal offence in England after a rise in the theft of animals, especially dogs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With pet ownership surging during coronavirus lockdowns as people spent more time at home, the price of some dog breeds soared by as much as 89 per cent making stealing animals more attractive to criminals.

"Stealing a pet is an awful crime which can cause families great emotional distress whilst callous criminals line their pockets," said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"The new offence of pet abduction acknowledges that animals are far more than just property and will give police an additional tool to bring these sickening individuals to justice."