UK government to take control of British Steel under emergency law

LONDON: The UK government said it was taking control of Chinese-owned British Steel on Saturday (Apr 12) after rushing an emergency law through parliament to avert the shutdown of the country's last factory that can make steel from scratch.

The struggling plant in northern England had faced imminent closure and Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government "stepped in to save British Steel" with legislation to prevent its blast furnaces going out.

At a rare weekend session, parliament approved the law without opposition to take over the running of the Scunthorpe site, which employs several thousand people and produces steel crucial for UK industries including construction and rail transport.

The government saw its possible closure as a risk to Britain's long-term economic security, given the decline of the UK's once robust steel industry.

Officials were poised to take over the site after the emergency bill passed into law on Saturday evening, according to UK media reports.

Following its approval Starmer said his administration was "turning the page on a decade of decline" and "acting to protect the jobs of thousands of workers."

He insisted "all options are on the table to secure the future of the industry," after a government minister indicated nationalisation could be a likely next step.