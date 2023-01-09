UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

LONDON: UK government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday (Jan 9) in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other ministers are meeting with railway unions that have staged months of strikes, and teaching unions considering classroom walkouts.

Britain is going through its biggest strike wave for decades, with airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers among those who have walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

Nurses and ambulance workers are locked in a dispute with the state-funded National Health Service as they seek raises to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. Inflation in the UK hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent late last year, driven by sharply rising energy and food costs.

Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing union, said she saw a “chink of optimism” in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement on Sunday that he was willing to discuss “affordable and responsible” salary demands. The Conservative government has so far insisted it will only discuss pay rates for the 2023 to 2024 financial year that starts in April, rather than the current year.