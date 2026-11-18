LONDON: A senior American soldier assigned to NATO who was arrested in Britain last week on suspicion of spying for Russia has been transferred to US military custody, UK police said Tuesday (Nov 17).



The espionage case, the latest involving suspected Kremlin agents in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and various European capitals after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



It also follows recent security scares at two British air force bases hosting the US military, with officials accusing Iran of involvement in plots to target them.



A US Army official has named the detained soldier as 41-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Tyner.



Held in British police custody since his Nov 10 arrest near Gloucester, southwest England, he was handed to the US military "over suspected national security and espionage allegations", UK Counter Terrorism Policing said.



Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the decision to "pass the investigation to them to progress" followed an extensive probe by his counter-terror unit and subsequent discussions between British prosecutors and "American partners".



FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that the unnamed Army officer was in US custody after "an espionage investigation".



He noted it had involved "close cooperation" between the FBI's Philadelphia field office and various other US and UK law enforcement and intelligence agencies.



"Together we worked to identify a potential threat to national security and take swift action," Patel added.