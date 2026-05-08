Two UK-Chinese dual nationals convicted in dissident spying case

LONDON: A retired Hong Kong policeman and a former UK Border Force official were convicted by a London jury Thursday (May 7) of conducting "shadow policing" on British soil on behalf of China.



Ex-police superintendent Bill Yuen, 65, and Peter Wai, 38 - both dual Chinese-British nationals - were found guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Britain's national security laws following a weeks-long trial.



Wai, who worked for the UK's Border Force immigration and customs enforcement agency after previously serving in the British police and the Royal Navy, was also convicted of misconduct in a public office.



He had searched the interior ministry's computer system for people of interest to Hong Kong authorities.



The jury at London's Old Bailey court, which deliberated for nearly 24 hours, was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on a further foreign interference charge against each defendant.



Prosecutors promptly announced they would not seek a retrial and the duo were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on a date to be set on May 15.



The court had heard how Wai had gathered intelligence on the orders of Yuen, who was a senior manager at the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office (HKETO), which represents Hong Kong's government in London.