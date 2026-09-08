UK expected to announce sanctions on Israeli settlements in West Bank

LONDON: Britain's government was set on Tuesday (Sep 8) to announce sanctions on trade from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a minister indicated, sparking an angry backlash from Israel and the United States.

The move would signal a toughening of the UK's stance on Israel under new Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who entered Downing Street in July after Keir Starmer stepped down.

But it immediately caused friction with allies the US and Israel, with America's ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee calling the decision "irrational" and Israel threatening retaliatory action.

The move follows weeks of increasing attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian villages in the illegally occupied territory that some western governments fear threatens the two-state solution.

Government minister Pat McFadden said Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband would make a statement to parliament laying out "measures specifically targeted at the expansion of these settlements, which are illegal under international law in the West Bank".

He told Sky News that the changes, on which he provided no further detail, would be motivated by "the idea of keeping alive this possibility of seeing a Palestinian state alongside Israel".

"I think it's also important to say that Israel is an important trading partner for the UK. This isn't intended to be a boycott of all Israeli goods," McFadden added.

UK government ministers have suggested recently that goods coming out of the illegal settlements could be subject to trade restrictions as part of the changes.

Trade between the UK and the Occupied Palestinian Territories was around only £38 million (US$51 million) in 2025, according to the government, implying the move could be largely symbolic.

Critics have also said it could be difficult to distinguish goods from the West Bank from those from the rest of Israel.

Miliband, son of Jewish refugees to Britain, vowed last Tuesday to announce a "comprehensive" reset of policy towards Israel.

He said the so-called E1 development plan for more than 1,200 homes greenlighted by Israel last year was "the crossing of a red line, as it cuts through the heart of the West Bank and risks making a Palestinian state unviable".