Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, on May 24, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

29 Nov 2021 07:51AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 07:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article.

"The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," the UK's Liz Truss and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid wrote in the Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier in the day that his country was "very worried" that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient caps on its nuclear programme, as negotiators convene in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Israel and Britain will sign a 10-year agreement on Monday to work closely on areas such as cybersecurity, technology, trade and defence, according to the Telegraph.

The foreign ministers added in the article that Israel will officially become Britain's "tier one" cyber partner, in a bid to improve its cyber defences as countries around the world face increased threats.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us