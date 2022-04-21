Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK's Johnson may face contempt probe over lockdown parties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK's Johnson may face contempt probe over lockdown parties

UK's Johnson may face contempt probe over lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

21 Apr 2022 08:37PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to face an investigation into whether he misled lawmakers over COVID-19 lockdown breaches after his government unexpectedly dropped an attempt to delay the showdown in parliament.

Opposition parties secured the right to hold a vote on whether Johnson should be investigated for contempt of parliament by its Committee of Privileges.

The opposition parties accuse Johnson of lying to the House of Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street when he told the lower house of parliament in December that "all guidance was followed completely."

Johnson is away on an official trip to India and his government had sought to delay a decision on any investigation until after police complete their probe into the alleged lockdown breaches.

But ministers pulled an amendment just before a debate started in the House of Commons.

Johnson's spokesman said Conservative Party lawmakers had been told they could vote however they like or not attend the vote at all. That means the parliamentary investigation could be approved later on Thursday (Apr 21).

If approved, Johnson might face the release of further evidence of alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of government during the stringent national lockdowns that he had ordered the country to observe.

Some Conservatives had been uneasy at the prospect of being ordered to oppose greater scrutiny into an issue that has damaged voters' trust in the government.

Johnson apologised to the House of Commons on Tuesday after he was fined by police for breaking lockdown orders. He said he did not know at the time that a birthday gathering at the height of the pandemic was a breach of the restrictions that he set.

Police are still investigating the events and Johnson may receive further fines.

Deliberately misleading parliament represents a breach of the ministerial code, and by convention ministers who do so are expected to resign. Johnson has admitted making a mistake but said he had not deliberately misled parliament.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Boris Johnson Britain COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us