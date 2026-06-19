UK PM Starmer vows to fight any challenge after leading rival Burnham wins big

WIGAN, England: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday (Jun 19) he would not walk away, vowing to fight any challenge from his leading party rival Andy Burnham and potentially ushering in a new bout of political instability.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, won a decisive victory for Labour to claim a parliamentary seat in northwest England, and has signalled that he will use it to enter any contest to replace Starmer.

The scale of his victory in Makerfield in northwest England prompted more Labour lawmakers to say Starmer, unpopular and under pressure from the populist Reform UK in surveys, should consider stepping down to enable an orderly handover to Burnham.

That would mean Britain installing its seventh prime minister in just over a decade, the highest turnover in nearly two centuries - a reflection of voter anger at successive failures to improve living standards and public services and tackle illegal immigration.

But Starmer, who led a landslide election victory in 2024, said he was "not going to walk away", reeling off a list of actions: closer ties to the European Union, stabilising the economy and reducing waiting times in the health service.