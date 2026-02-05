'I am sorry,' embattled UK PM tells Epstein victims

LONDON: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, battling for his political future, apologised on Thursday (Feb 5) to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for appointing disgraced Peter Mandelson, a friend of the sex offender, as United States ambassador.

Starmer, who also indicated he would not resign over the scandal, issued the apology after being dogged for days by his decision to send veteran politician Mandelson to Washington despite his ties to Epstein.

The latest crisis to hit his struggling government follows fresh allegations about the ex-envoy's cosy ties to late sex offender Epstein, which emerged in newly-released files last Friday.

They have left many doubting Starmer's judgement and some - including within his ruling centre-left Labour party - questioning if he can remain prime minister.

"I am sorry," an impassioned Starmer said, addressing his apology to Epstein victims who "have seen accountability delayed and too often denied to them".

"Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointed him," he added, ahead of delivering a speech on defending British values.

Facing questions about whether he could remain in power, Starmer detailed his government's priorities before adding: "I intend to go on doing that vital work".