British PM says 'furious' after fresh revelations over sacked US envoy

LONDON: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday (Apr 17) he was "furious" after it emerged his sacked United States ambassador Peter Mandelson was appointed despite failing security vetting, as the scandal again threatens his hold on power.

The beleaguered British leader, who has been dogged for months by the controversy, claimed he and other ministers were not told Mandelson had failed the vetting process, branding that "unforgivable".

Starmer has faced repeated calls to quit since his 2024 decision to appoint Mandelson as Britain's top diplomat in Washington backfired spectacularly over the envoy's longstanding ties to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer sacked Mandelson in September, just seven months after taking up his post.