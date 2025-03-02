UK's Starmer tries to revive hope for Ukraine peace at summit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will try to revive hope for peace in Ukraine at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Western leaders on Sunday (Mar 2), two days after the Ukrainian president clashed with US President Donald Trump.

After the heated row with Trump, who threatened to stop support for Ukraine after accusing Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for US aid, the Ukrainian leader flew from Washington to London on Saturday to be greeted with a warm hug from Starmer.

Starmer said on Sunday an urgent round of calls to Trump, Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend had cemented the idea that a "coalition of the willing" in Europe would need to move quickly to come up with a peace plan to be presented to the United States.

That meant Europe moving faster than it has done to show it can defend itself, Starmer said, adding he was not criticising other nations but making it clear that countries needed to step up as Britain and France had by offering peacekeeping troops.

"Rather than moving at the pace of every single country in Europe, which would in the end be quite a slow process, we've got to probably get to a coalition of the willing now," he told the BBC.

"The UK and France are the most advanced on the thinking of this and that is why President Macron and I are working on this plan, which we will then discuss with the US," he said, adding he did not think Zelenskyy had done anything wrong on Friday.

He described watching the spat between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office as uncomfortable viewing, but was keen to push the conversation forward by offering himself as a go-between for Europe and the United States.