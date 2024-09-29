Logo
World

UK lawmaker quits Labour Party over PM's 'staggering hypocrisy'
World

UK lawmaker quits Labour Party over PM's 'staggering hypocrisy'

UK lawmaker quits Labour Party over PM's 'staggering hypocrisy'
Britain's Labour Party leader Kier Starmer speaks following the Equality and Human Rights Commission's announcement that it has concluded its monitoring of the Labour Party, in London on Feb 15, 2023. (PHOTO: AP/Stefan Rousseau)
29 Sep 2024 04:09AM
LONDON: The new government of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer saw its first resignation Saturday (Sep 28), as lawmaker Rosie Duffield quit the Labour Party, accusing him of "staggering hypocrisy" over his acceptance of free gifts.

In her resignation letter, Duffield denounced Starmer for pursuing "cruel and unnecessary" policies.

"The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale," she wrote after it emerged earlier this month that Starmer had accepted more than £100,000 in gifts and hospitality while cutting an annual £300 winter heating payment to pensioners.

Duffield also attacked the prime minister's decision to maintain a cap on a benefit aimed at supporting families with children.

"Someone with far-above-average wealth choosing to keep the Conservatives’ two-child limit to benefit payments which entrenches children in poverty, while inexplicably accepting expensive personal gifts of designer suits and glasses costing more than most of those people can grasp - this is entirely undeserving of holding the title of Labour Prime Minister,” she wrote.

Duffield said that she would in future sit as an independent MP "guided by my core Labour values".

Source: AFP/fs

