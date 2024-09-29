UK lawmaker quits Labour Party over PM's 'staggering hypocrisy'

LONDON: The new government of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer saw its first resignation Saturday (Sep 28), as lawmaker Rosie Duffield quit the Labour Party, accusing him of "staggering hypocrisy" over his acceptance of free gifts.

In her resignation letter, Duffield denounced Starmer for pursuing "cruel and unnecessary" policies.

"The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale," she wrote after it emerged earlier this month that Starmer had accepted more than £100,000 in gifts and hospitality while cutting an annual £300 winter heating payment to pensioners.