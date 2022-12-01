UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is 'gross interference' in Chinese affairs: Chinese embassy

LONDON: China on Thursday (Dec 1) accused a committee of British lawmakers visiting Taiwan of "gross interference" in China's internal affairs and threatened a forceful response to anything that undermines Chinese interests.

The Chinese embassy in Britain issued a statement responding to the ongoing visit to Taiwan by British parliament's Foreign Affairs committee, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the one-China principle.

China claims the self-ruled, democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory, part of its "one China" policy. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

"The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Moves of the UK side that undermine China's interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side."