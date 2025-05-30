UK man charged with 7 offences after Liverpool crash

Seven people remained in hospital on Thursday, Sims told reporters.



Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a "complex and ongoing investigation".



"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence," she said.



"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."



Doyle, from a Liverpool suburb, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and dangerous driving.



Attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs were not listed as charges.