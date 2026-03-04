UK PM says sending warship, helicopters to Cyprus

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday (Mar 3) the UK was dispatching "helicopters with counter drone capabilities" and a warship, HMS Dragon, to Cyprus as Britain continues "defensive operations" in the region.



His announcement comes after Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri base was struck early Monday by an Iranian-made drone, which hit the runway. Another two were intercepted.



"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there," Starmer wrote on X.



"We're continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the President of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region.



"We will always act in the interest of the UK and our allies," he added.



HMS Dragon is one of the Royal Navy's six Type 45 air defence destroyers.



It is fitted with a Sea Viper missile system able to launch eight missiles in under 10 seconds and guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously, Britain's defence ministry said in a press release.



The ministry added that the helicopters are Wildcat helicopters equipped with Martlet missiles that can take down drones.