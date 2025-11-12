UK minister denies plotting against PM Starmer as rumours swirl

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted on Wednesday (Nov 12) he runs a "united team" after a senior minister was forced to repeatedly deny that he planned to oust the embattled premier.

Starmer's comments came after Downing Street sources said Britain's leader would fight off any leadership challenge, as a briefing war exposed tensions at the heart of the beleaguered government.

Rumours are swirling in the UK parliament that some ministers are plotting to challenge Starmer following a budget due later this month, in which Labour is expected to break manifesto promises.

"This is a united team," he told parliament, adding that he was focused on "rebuilding the country".

Earlier, health minister Wes Streeting told Sky News that he was "not going" to demand Starmer's resignation, adding: "I support the prime minister. I have done since he was elected leader of the Labour Party."

The 42-year-old is considered one of Labour's better performers and has long been touted as a potential replacement for Starmer, among others including interior minister Shabana Mahmood.

Streeting's denial, repeated to other broadcasters, followed anonymous briefings by Starmer allies who told journalists he would fight any bid to replace him, in what appeared to be an attempt to warn them off.

Starmer told parliament that attacks on any of his cabinet members were "completely unacceptable" and said Streeting was doing a "great job".

"The government has descended into civil war," said opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

DIFFICULT BUDGET LOOMS

Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory over the Conservatives in July last year, returning the centre-left party to power for the first time in 14 years.

But his government's poll ratings and his personal standing among the British public have nosedived due to struggles on key issues such as economic growth and irregular immigration.

Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party has been leading by double-digit margins in many national polls for much of this year.