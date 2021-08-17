Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12 to 17-year-olds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

UK regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

A box containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (File photo: Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS)

17 Aug 2021 09:57PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United Kingdom's health regulator has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday (Aug 17), weeks after Pfizer-BioNTech's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed the vaccine, known as Spikevax, is safe and effective in this age group, it said.

While most children develop mild or no symptoms with COVID-19, they are still able to spread the virus and some remain at risk of becoming seriously ill.

Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation. It is already approved for people over the age of 18 in the UK.

Related:

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave the go-ahead on Aug 4 for 16 and 17-year-olds to get their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the reopening of schools for the new education year in September.

JCVI will make a decision on whether 12 to 17-year-olds should be vaccinated with the shot made by Moderna as part of its deployment programme.

The MHRA said it did not identify any new side effects with the vaccine and that the safety data was comparable with that for young adults, with adverse events being mostly mild and moderate and including sore arms or fatigue.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 in Britain.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech got MHRA's nod for use in children aged 12 to 15 on Jun 4.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us