UK regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

The United Kingdom's health regulator has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday (Aug 17), weeks after Pfizer-BioNTech's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed the vaccine, known as Spikevax, is safe and effective in this age group, it said.

While most children develop mild or no symptoms with COVID-19, they are still able to spread the virus and some remain at risk of becoming seriously ill.

Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation. It is already approved for people over the age of 18 in the UK.