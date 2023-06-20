UK MPs approve report censuring ex-PM Boris Johnson over 'Partygate'

LONDON: British MPs on Monday (Jun 19) voted overwhelmingly to remove ex-prime minister Boris Johnson's parliamentary pass as they approved a damning report that found he lied to parliament about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties.

Following hours of debate, held on Johnson's 59th birthday, MPs voted by 354 to seven in favour of the Privileges Committee's findings, with many Conservatives, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, abstaining.

During the debate, MPs and a former prime minister lined up to urge colleagues to censure Johnson, who quit parliament when he was informed of the findings.

Johnson's predecessor Theresa May said the vote would be "a small but important step in restoring people's trust" in parliament.

May urged her party to "show that we are prepared to act when one of our own, however senior, is found wanting", in an apparent jibe at Sunak and his decision to abstain.

Johnson and his dwindling supporters have portrayed the report by the committee as a "witch hunt".

Former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the committee had made a "deliberate attempt to take the most unfavourable interpretation ... of Mr Johnson's activities".

But Sunak, who has promised to restore integrity to government, said its bipartisan members had "done their work thoroughly".

"NO PRECEDENT"

However, Sunak declined to say how MPs should decide before the report was put to a vote.

"This is a matter for the House rather than the government. That's an important distinction and that is why I wouldn't want to influence anyone in advance of that vote," he told ITV.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, however, tried to keep pressure on Sunak to avoid taking sides between the report's backers and Johnson's vocal supporters in the Conservative party at large.

"He should show leadership. Come along! Get in the (voting) lobby and show us where he stands on this," he said on ITV, accusing Johnson of "miserable misbehaviour".