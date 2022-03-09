UK needs to perform security checks on Ukrainian refugees: PM Johnson

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (Mar 9) Britain needed to carry out security checks on Ukrainian refugees, after facing calls to relax visa conditions for those fleeing relentless bombardment by invading Russian forces.

Unlike many countries elsewhere in Europe that have accepted Ukrainian refugees without visas, Britain has required them, and there has been widespread criticism that this procedure has been too slow and bureaucratic.

Britain has granted more than 950 visas to Ukrainians since the start of the war. By comparison, Poland, a neighbour of Ukraine, has taken in more than 1.2 million Ukrainians.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's ambassador to London called on the British government to relax visa conditions for people in what has become the fastest and biggest flow of refugees in Europe since World War Two.

Johnson told parliament the visa checks were needed because the Kremlin had singled out Britain over its stance on the crisis in Ukraine.

"There are some people who would like to dispense with checks altogether and simply to wave people through. I do think that is irresponsible," he said. "We are going to be as generous as we can possibly be, but we must have checks."