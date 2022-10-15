UK's new finance minister admits taxes to rise as PM Liz Truss 'fights for survival'

LONDON: Britain's new finance minister on Saturday (Oct 15) warned of looming tax hikes as he admitted to "mistakes" made in a disastrous budget that still threatens to bring down Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Truss fights for survival," The Times newspaper headlined a day after she forced chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to carry the can for market turmoil sparked by their budget on Sep 23.

The Times, Telegraph and other newspapers reported that senior Conservative members of parliament were still plotting to unseat Truss, possibly within days, aghast at the party's collapse in opinion polls since she replaced Boris Johnson on Sep 6.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt indicated he would be tearing up the strategy that brought Truss to 10 Downing Street.

"There were mistakes," acknowledged Hunt, a former foreign secretary who is seen as a Tory centrist.

He said Kwarteng and Truss had erred in trying to cut taxes for the highest earners, and in presenting their budget without independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

"The prime minister's recognised that, that's why I'm here," Hunt told Sky News.

In one of his first acts on taking office late on Friday, the new minister spoke to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who has had to stage costly interventions to calm febrile bond markets.

"They discussed the importance of tackling global inflation, and their commitment to economic growth and fiscal discipline," the Treasury tweeted.

Tax cuts were the centrepiece of the ill-starred budget announced by Kwarteng and Truss.

But they were financed through billions in more borrowing, causing panic on financial markets, which has fed into higher costs for British households in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

"We will have some very difficult decisions ahead," Hunt said, warning that "all government departments" face spending restraint.

"And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up."

Hunt confirmed he would deliver a new fiscal statement on Oct 31, telling BBC radio he had a "clean slate" to start afresh - underlining that Truss has considerably weakened her own position after coming to power on a hard-charging platform of reform.