UK reports 10,000 jump in Omicron cases, deaths rise to 7
People queue for a booster dose outside a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination centre at Chelsea football ground, Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Dec 18, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/David Klein)

18 Dec 2021 11:08PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 11:12PM)
LONDON: Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to British health authorities.

Confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 6pm GMT on Friday, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday (Dec 18).

Deaths of people who had the Omicron strain rose to seven as of Thursday, up from one in the UKHSA's previous data which ran up to Tuesday, and hospitalisations increased to 85 from 65.

Source: Reuters/dv

