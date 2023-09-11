UK parliamentary security working with authorities over alleged Chinese spying, says speaker

LONDON: Britain's parliament speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Monday (Sep 11) said issues raised by media reports about the arrest of a parliamentary researcher alleged to be a spy were being addressed, and security authorities were also looking into the matter.

"I want to reassure members that the House follows the same vetting procedures as the government, that issues raised by media stories are being addressed, and that the security is working closely and effectively with other relevant authorities," Hoyle told the House of Commons.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is billed to give a "security update" after Hoyle's address.

The United Kingdom government on Monday faced calls to get tougher with China, after police arrested a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

The arrest, made earlier this year but only made public this weekend, prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to warn Premier Li Qiang in person about Chinese "interference" in democracy.

But it also provoked a strong denial in Beijing, risking further damage to ties already strained by criticism of China's human rights record against the Uyghur minority and the erosion of civil rights in Hong Kong.

The spying claims, first disclosed in the Sunday Times, are likely to put pressure on Sunak's government to toughen its policy on China, even as it seeks greater engagement with the Asian superpower.

Former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith, who has been sanctioned by Beijing, branded the government's failure to label China a strategic threat as "weak".

"The result is that China is penetrating all our institutions from universities to parliament," he said.

But Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said hardening the UK's attitude could "escalate things", potentially scuppering UK hopes of getting China on board to help tackle vital global issues.