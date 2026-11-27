LONDON: The British government department which administers pensions and welfare payments said on Friday (Nov 27) it had identified a "cyber incident" which was affecting its systems, and it was taking some services offline as a precaution.

The Department for Work and Pensions said people would still receive their regular benefit and pension payments as normal and added it hoped to reinstate services soon.

"We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption," it said in a statement.

British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber attacks in recent years, with some suffering months of disruption, including the British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.