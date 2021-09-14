UK plans COVID-19 boosters for over 50s to cope with "bumpy" winter

LONDON: Britain will begin a broad-based COVID-19 vaccine booster programme for those older and more vulnerable adults soon as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government relies on vaccines rather than further lockdowns to navigate a "bumpy" winter.

British officials said that COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of the disease as they recommended all vulnerable people, frontline health staff and those aged over 50 be offered a booster shot, starting with the oldest and most vulnerable.

Johnson hopes that the booster programme, which is being undertaken on a precautionary basis without firm evidence about its likely impact, will mean that hospitals can bear the burden of winter without the need for another lockdown.

But health minister Sajid Javid said a "Plan B", involving mandatory vaccine certificates in some settings, mandatory mask wearing and asking people to work from home, was being held in reserve. Vaccinations for health workers were likely to be made compulsory, he said.

"Booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control for the long term," Javid told parliament, saying the programme would begin next week.

"We have prepared a plan B of contingency measures that we can call upon only if they are needed and supported by the data."