UK plans to recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday (Jul 29) that Britain is prepared to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel takes a series of steps to improve conditions for Palestinians.

Britain would become the second Western power on the UN Security Council to make such a move, following France's decision last week. The announcement underscores Israel's deepening isolation over its conduct in the war in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis has taken hold and the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 60,000.

DEADLINE FOR ISRAEL TO ACT

Starmer said Britain would proceed with recognition unless Israel significantly increases aid access to Gaza, commits to no annexation of the West Bank, and engages in a long-term peace process aimed at delivering a two-state solution.

"The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering," Starmer told reporters. "Now, in Gaza, because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime. The suffering must end."

The prime minister added that his government would assess in September "how far the parties have met these steps", stressing that no country would have a veto over the decision.