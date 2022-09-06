Outgoing UK PM Johnson promises full backing for Truss

Boris Johnson on Tuesday (Sep 6) promised unswerving support for his successor Liz Truss , as he left Downing Street for the final time as British prime minister to tender his resignation.

LONDON:

Johnson, whose tenure was dominated by Brexit and COVID-19, and cut short by scandal, bid farewell to cheers and applause from supporters before heading for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

In a typical rhetorical flourish, he likened himself to "one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function" and would splash down "in a remote and obscure corner of the Pacific".

But he promised: "I will be supporting Liz Truss and the new government every step of the way."

And he urged his ruling Conservative party to put aside their differences to tackle the energy crisis that looks set to dominate Truss' immediate future.

"If Dilyn (his dog) and Larry (the Downing Street cat) can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative party," he added.