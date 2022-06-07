Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59% share
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59% share

UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59% share

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with his Estonian counterpart at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain June 6, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

07 Jun 2022 04:35AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 04:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday (Jun 6) but by a relatively modest margin, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by lawmakers within his Conservative Party.

Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.

But Johnson's 59 per cent share of the vote was less than the 63 per cent achieved by his predecessor Theresa May in her confidence vote of December 2018. She was replaced seven months later.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us