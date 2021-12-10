Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK PM Boris Johnson's party loses poll lead after lockdown party revelations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK PM Boris Johnson's party loses poll lead after lockdown party revelations

UK PM Boris Johnson's party loses poll lead after lockdown party revelations

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

10 Dec 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 03:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has lost its poll lead over the opposition Labour Party after revelatations about alleged lockdown parties at Johnson's residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy.

A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed Johnson's Conservatives had lost their lead, dropping three percentage points from Dec 2 to 33 per cent of the vote while Labour rose four percentage points to 37 per cent.

Johnson won 365 of 650 seats the 2019 snap election, the biggest Conservative Party majority since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory.

Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday (Dec 8), just hours after apologising for a video apparently showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID-19 lockdown when such festivities were banned.

Three-quarters of people believe that there was a Christmas party in which coronavirus rules were broken and 68 per cent of those polled believe Johnson was not telling the truth when he denied it, The Times said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Britain COVID-19 Boris Johnson

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us