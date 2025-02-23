UK PM, EU chief call for 'just and enduring peace in Ukraine'

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen discussed "the need to secure a just and enduring peace in Ukraine" on a call Saturday (Feb 22), a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The call comes on the back of concerns among European leaders over being sidelined by US President Donald Trump from talks with Russia on the future of the conflict in Ukraine, which marks its third anniversary on Monday.

"Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia's barbaric illegal war, they discussed the need to secure a just and enduring peace in Ukraine, and agreed that Europe must step up for the good of collective European security," the spokesperson said in a statement.