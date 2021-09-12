Logo
UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says
UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

12 Sep 2021 06:06AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 06:06AM)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address parliament and hold a news conference on Tuesday (Sep 14) about how to manage COVID-19 through the winter, a BBC reporter said on Saturday.

"The prime minister is expected to address both parliament and a news conference on Tuesday about the government's plan for managing Covid through the autumn and winter," BBC reporter Chris Mason said on Twitter.

"Officials are exploring contingency plans for what might become necessary if pressure on hospitals in England were to grow, such as the use of facemasks or working from home if possible."

Source: Reuters

