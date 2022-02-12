UK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire: Minister

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be distracted from focusing on tensions between Ukraine and Russia by receipt of a police questionnaire about lockdown parties at his Downing Street office, a government minister said on Saturday (Feb 12).

The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended the parties to explain their involvement. On Friday, Johnson's spokesperson confirmed he had received a questionnaire and would respond as required.

"I've every confidence that the prime minister will fill out this questionnaire and return it to the Metropolitan Police service as he must," junior defence minister James Heappey told BBC television.

"But I don't think for a second it will distract him from leading the international response at a time of acute geopolitical crisis," Heappey said.

"He will be reading some really very eye-opening intelligence briefs all day, every day. He and the government are in now a very regular routine of National Security Council meetings and COBRA meetings," he said, referring to an emergency response meeting.