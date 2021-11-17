Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying

UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to meet with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

17 Nov 2021 12:59AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday that lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest.

Johnson said the code of conduct for members of parliament (MPs) should be updated and those who are prioritising their outside interests over their constituents "should be investigated and appropriately punished".

The British leader has come under pressure from damaging media reports about lawmakers being paid for external work after his Conservative government sought to change parliamentary conflict-of-interest rules to protect a colleague threatened with suspension.

Johnson's handling of the affair has been criticised by some in his own party as well as opponents, and recent polls suggested it was having an impact on his standing, with surveys suggesting the opposition Labour Party was now ahead.

In a letter to the speaker of the House of Commons, he backed measures recommended by parliament's Committee on Standards in Public Life which would ban MPs from accepting paid work as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant, and all second jobs should be within "reasonable limits".

"They would also ban MPs from exploiting their positions by acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists," Johnson wrote.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Boris Johnson

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us