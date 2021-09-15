UK PM Johnson to reshuffle cabinet ministers: Report

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet of senior ministers on Wednesday (Sep 15) as he seeks to refocus the government on raising living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic, a source in his Downing Street office said.

Johnson's bid to tackle regional inequality has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic since he won the biggest Conservative Party parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher in a 2019 election.

"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country," the No.10 source said.

"Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing COVID during the autumn and winter. The government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities," the source said.

Johnson, whose Conservatives have a working majority of 83 in parliament, last week set out plans for a tax rise to fund a reform of health and social care.