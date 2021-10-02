UK PM Johnson says has confidence in police and chief after murder

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (Oct 1) said he had confidence in the police and London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick as fury grew over the murder of a woman by a policeman.

Wayne Couzens, 48, used his position as a police officer to stop Sarah Everard before abducting, raping and murdering her. He was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Dick has faced criticism for her handling and response to the case, with some lawmakers calling for her to resign.

"I hope to goodness that it has not shaken public trust in those hundreds of thousands of police officers around the country... who do, overwhelmingly, a fantastic job," Johnson said.

Asked if he was standing by Commissioner Dick, he said "yes, absolutely".

"I think it's very important that people should have confidence in policing and what the police do, and I do, let me stress that."